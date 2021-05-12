TODAY'S PAPER
Lindsay Lohan pays tribute to 'Parent Trap' costar Natasha Richardson

Lindsay Lohan (l) attends the Network 10 marquee

Lindsay Lohan (l) attends the Network 10 marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on Nov. 5, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. Natasha Richardson (r) attends the amfAR Benefit Honors Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York. Feb. 3, 2003.  Credit: James Gourley/Getty Images; Evan Agostini/Getty Images

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Lindsay Lohan paid tribute to Natasha Richardson, her on-screen mother in "The Parent Trap," on the what would have been late star's 58th birthday.

"Happy Birthday Angel," actress-entrepreneur Lohan, 34, originally of Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, wrote on Instagram Tuesday, captioning a photo of herself and Richardson in character for the 1998 film. Lohan's brother, model Dakota Lohan, 24 commented with three red hearts, and their mother, Dina Lohan, 58, commented, "God Bless her."

Tony Award winner Richardson died March 18, 2009, at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan following head injuries suffered in a skiing accident near Montreal two days earlier. In the movie, Lindsay Lohan played identical twins raised separately without knowledge of each other by their respective parents, played by Richardson and Dennis Quaid, whom they conspire to have reunite after the girls meet at summer camp. The Disney hit was a remake of the studio's 1961 film starring Hayley Mills as the twins and Brian Keith and Maureen O'Hara as the parents.

