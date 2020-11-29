Lindsay Lohan unveils jewelry collaboration

Actress-entrepreneur Lindsay Lohan, originally of Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, has debuted a jewelry collection.

Available since Black Friday, the 41-piece collection done in collaboration with the U.K. jewelry company Lily Baker features bracelets, necklaces, chokers, rings, earrings and ear studs.

Lohan, 34, now based in Dubai, issued multiple posts on social media beginning Thursday promoting pre-orders and listing various items without commenting on the pieces or the collaboration. She had mentioned the line in the Nov. 17 edition of her mother Dina Lohan's and co-host Chanel Omari's podcast "Listen to Me, The OG Mama D." The items in the collection range in price from about $93 to $333.

Lindsay Lohan had appeared to tease a jewelry line in June 2017, when she posted a since-removed Instagram photo of herself on a yacht accessorized with an earring, with the image hashtagged #LohanJewelry.