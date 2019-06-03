Actress and entrepreneur Lindsay Lohan has been hinting on social media she may be working on her third album.

After posting an Instagram image Friday of herself in a recording studio with a caption consisting of a single emoji, headphones, Lohan, 32, followed up Sunday with a similar but more stylized photo and a caption of emoji musical notes and a microphone, plus the hashtag #ME.

Also Sunday, the "Mean Girls" star tweeted a link to an online article about the Instagram posts, writing, "Hard At Work."

Gossip columnist Perez Hilton commented at her first Instagram missive, "Yasssss!!! No rumors here! Lindsay is getting bossy in the studio!!" Sara Tariq, a cast-member of Lohan's MTV reality show "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club," commented at the second, "[G]et it girl! send me ur new music asap plz," followed by a heart emoji.

Lohan, who was raised in Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick and still has family here, released two albums in the 2000s. "Speak," from 2004, reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart, while 2005's "A Little More Personal (Raw)" peaked at No. 20.

The debut album, released a year after Lohan had played a young rocker in the 2003 movie "Freaky Friday," yielded two Top 40 hits: "Rumors," written by herself, Kara DioGuardi and John Shanks, which reached No. 23, and "Over," written by T.J. Jackson and Corey Rooney, which slipped in at No. 39.

The second album had the single, "Confessions of a Broken Heart (Daughter to Father)," co-written by herself, DioGuardi and Greg Wells, which reached No. 57 on the Billboard 100 and in which, reads the AllMusic.com review, "she rails against her absentee father," Michael Lohan.