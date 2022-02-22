Lindsay Lohan's 'Parent Trap' TikTok video goes viral

Lindsay Lohan has gone viral on TikTok, amassing two million "likes" for a seconds-long video lip-syncing one of her famous movie lines.

"[Y]ou heard it here first. #theparenttrap," the actor, 35, originally of Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, captioned her video, posted Sunday. In a medium-close shot before an abstract-patterned backdrop, Lohan lip-syncs to a scene from her childhood breakthrough role in Disney's "The Parent Trap" (1998). There she had played long-separated tween twins discovering each other for the first time at a summer camp, with Lohan in the dual roles of American Hallie Parker and British Annie James.

In the scene, Hallie tries to convince Annie that they should switch and pretend to be each other, so that Hallie can go to England as Annie and meet their biological mother (played by the late Natasha Richardson). "Look," Hallie tells her, "I can do you already," and then launches into the two sentences Lohan lip-syncs: " 'Yes, you want to know the difference between us? I have class and you don’t.' "

The dialogue is a callback to a scene in which the girls first meet, and Hallie tries to smack-talk Annie, who has beaten her at fencing: "You want to know the real difference between us?" Hallie asks Annie, who fires back with, "Let me see: I know how to fence and you don't, or I have class and you don't. Take your pick." Responds a feisty Hallie, "Why, I oughta…."

The hit movie, which also starred Dennis Quaid as their biological father, whom the girls conspire to have reunite with their mom, was a remake of the studio's 1961 film starring Hayley Mills as the twins and Brian Keith and Maureen O'Hara as the parents.

Last year, Lohan paid tribute to Richardson on the what would have been the late star's 58th birthday. "Happy Birthday Angel," Lohan wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of herself and Richardson in character for the film.

The previous year, in an online "Parent Trap" reunion video to benefit the charitable organization World Central Kitchen, Lohan said the movie had "felt like a really incredible learning experience for me. And a lot of fun. My parents were kind of separating at the time when this was all going on and it made it a lot easier for me to play these characters that were figuring it out."