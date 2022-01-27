Newly married hotel heiress Paris Hilton revealed under questioning on Bravo's late-night "Watch What Happens Live" show that any lingering tensions have cooled between herself and Long Island-raised actor-entrepreneur Lindsay Lohan.

Host Andy Cohen Wednesday night, with guests Paris Hilton and her mother, socialite Kathy Hilton, asked Paris of Lohan: "I hear that the two of you are in contact and buddies again. Is that true?"

"I just feel that we're grown-ups now," answered Paris Hilton, 40. "I just got married. She just got engaged."

Paris Hilton wed venture capitalist Carter Reum in November following a nine-month engagement. Lohan on Thanksgiving Day announced she was affianced to international banker Bader Shammas.

"We're not, like, in high school," Hilton continued. "I think it was just very immature," she said of an antipathy between the two, "and now everything is all good."

"Who's the first one to reach out to the other?" Cohen, 53, asked.

"I saw that she got engaged when I was on my honeymoon, and I just said congratulations, and then," Hilton began, with Cohen interjecting, "And that broke the ice."

Hilton indicated affirmatively and Cohen gushed, "That's great. That makes me happy."

Neither Paris Hilton nor Lohan, 35, have commented on social media about the putative reconciliation.

The roots of any alleged feud go back to at least 2006, and then-viral photos of Hilton, Lohan and pop star Britney Spears together in a car after a night of partying. Hilton in December 2018 had said on Cohen's SiriusXM program, "Radio Andy," that she and Lohan were no longer friends at the time of the incident.

"Britney and I went out for the night" without Lohan, Hilton recalled, saying Lohan "totally party crashed. … We were all at the Beverly Hills Hotel, at the bungalows, and we were at an after-party and then Britney and I wanted to leave to go home. And then she [Lohan] started, like, chasing us … and then squeezed in[to] the car" amid a plethora of paparazzi.

"It was literally a two-seater [Mercedes McLaren] SLR," Hilton said, adding, "I didn't want to humiliate her in front of all the paparazzi and be, like, 'Get out of my car,' so I was, like, 'Whatever.' "

Hilton went on to say, "We went back to my house and then Britney and I just went to sleep. And then, I don't know, she, Lindsay, probably went to another party. … There was no Uber back then so she probably, like, called a cab. I have no idea."