TNS - Lindsay Lohan might be the one person right now who has Harvey Weinstein’s back — though she decided rather quickly to take down a couple of short, supportive videos she had posted Tuesday night via Instagram.

So maybe she changed her mind?

“I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now,” Lohan said over Instagram Stories. “I don’t think it’s right what’s going on. I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband.”

lindsay lohan (and her whack accent) is defending Harvey Weinstein on her insta rn. GOODBYE TO YOU FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/aMzvAOXPYp — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) October 11, 2017

Georgina Chapman, Weinstein’s wife, announced Tuesday that she is leaving him, telling People, “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions.”

Lohan, who said she was speaking from her home in Dubai, described her own experience with the disgraced mogul.

“He’s never harmed me or done anything to me,” she said. “We’ve done several movies together. And so I think everyone needs to stop. I think it’s wrong. So stand up.”

Though the videos were reportedly deleted, Buzzfeed celebrity editor Lauren Yapalater got a copy of them in time and posted them to Twitter.

Meanwhile, Rose McGowan — whose name and reported six-figure settlement were part of the original expose on Weinstein published last week — urged people to “go easy” on Lohan.

“Being a child actor turned sex symbol twists the brain in ways you can’t comprehend,” the onetime “Charmed” actress tweeted Wednesday morning.

