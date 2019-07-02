Lindsay Lohan celebrated her 33rd birthday with a discreetly nude mirror selfie and a joyful video clip each posted as the clock approached midnight Tuesday.

The Instagram selfie went up first, captioned with emoji of a pink ribbon and a birthday cake. Actress-entrepreneur Lohan, originally of Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, followed this with a video of herself in silhouette, her back to us and wearing only a men's shirt and underwear as she dances and prances away and then back toward the camera, against what appears to be a golden sunset.

Set to the song "Tuesday" by Burak Yeter featuring Danelle Sandoval, it was captioned only with the hashtag "#dothelilo" — a reference to the "Do the Lindsay" dance parodies posted by actress Busy Philipps and others after videos of Lohan dancing at her beach club in Greece went viral in August. Lohan in September gamely reposted a version of one of the videos, showing her in a low-cut silver jumpsuit among other dancers, with a man off-screen yelling, "This is how you throw a party on Mykonos! … "

The "Mean Girls" star also posted on her Instagram Story account, with two video clips shot on Monday showing a long restaurant table with friends and a festive decoration. "For my birthday. My pre-birthday," Lohan says in voice-over. "And it looks really beautiful. How cool is this? I love it!"

She additionally posted a collage of family photos and a video of herself at a shimmering blue seaside, sporting red lipstick and using a digital filter that made it appear as if she was wearing a flower crown in her hair.

Lohan made news last month when it was reported that her MTV reality series "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club," was not being renewed by the cable network for a second season. Lohan's publicist countered that the series had "not officially" been canceled. Mother Dina Lohan responded, "No it has not," when asked about reports of the show's demise. MTV would not comment at the time.

Earlier in June, Lindsay Lohan teased that she was working on new music when she posted a photo on her Instagram account in which she appeared to be recording in a music studio.