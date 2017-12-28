Actress Lindsay Lohan, originally of Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, says she suffered a snakebite during her current vacation in Phuket, Thailand.

“I love this, it’s so beautiful, amazing place . . . aside from my snake bite,” the 31-year-old “Mean Girls” star said in the first of several Instagram Story videos Thursday, according to a transcript by E! News.

“Hi! I’m still in Phuket in Thailand, it’s beautiful here and yeah I got bit by a snake on a hike the other day,” she continued in another video. “The positive side of it is, I’m OK. Happy New Year and God bless. Ciao,” she added in another, before concluding in a fourth, “Actually my shaman told me it was good luck and positive energy so God bless.”