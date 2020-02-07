When students at Southampton High School opened Thursday night in a musical production of "Freaky Friday," they went on knowing they had Lindsay Lohan's seal of approval. Earlier in the week, the Cold Spring Harbor- and Merrick-raised star of the 2003 film version, shared a video offering her best wishes to the cast.

"Hi Southampton High School. It’s Lindsay Lohan," the actress, 33, said in the 25-second video shot in her car and posted on TMZ. "I just want to say it’s such an honor and a thrill that you guys are doing my film 'Freaky Friday.' … It’s such a privilege and an honor, and follow your dreams. I know you’re gonna do a great job. I hope you're the best. God bless you."

Jim Tartaglia, the school's chorus teacher who directed the show, said everyone was "floored" when they saw the video. "I was going to save it until opening night as a surprise for the kids," he said, "but then it got leaked and ended up on TMZ and the kids saw it and they were so excited."

Lohan found out about the production from her dad, Michael Lohan, was saw a sign for the show as he was driving through Southampton. "I called Lindsay and told her, and she was like 'You’re kidding!' And I said, you should get in touch with them." After that, Lindsay, who lives in Dubai, decided to send the video.

Her dad also showed his support and attended the opening with his sons, Landon, 7, and Logan, 5. "They were absolutely amazing," he said of the cast. "They did a really great job."

Tartaglia added that the video gave the students an added incentive to put on a good show. "It really raised the bar," he said. "The kids had been working hard but after this, they were even better."

Additional performances of "Freaky Friday" are 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at Southampton High School. Admission is free.

