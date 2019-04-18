TODAY'S PAPER
Lindsay Lohan's stepmom pleads guilty to disorderly conduct

Kate Major Lohan shortly after her arrest on a battery charge in Boca Raton, Fla., on July 27, 2018. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Lindsay Lohan's stepmother has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after state police said she tried to commandeer an occupied bus and attacked its driver.

Kate Major Lohan, 36, apologized while entering the third-degree misdemeanor plea Wednesday. Lehigh County prosecutors withdrew other charges including drunken driving.

Authorities say she was angry after missing her Hellertown stop on Christmas Day. She grabbed at and verbally abused the driver, then got behind the wheel and began pushing buttons as the engine ran. She spent Christmas night in jail.

Defense attorney Greg Spang lauded prosecutors for dropping the DUI charge, saying his client wanted to put a "Christmas she won't soon forget" behind her.

Major Lohan is married to Michael Lohan, actress Lindsay Lohan's father.

