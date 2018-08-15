TODAY'S PAPER
Lindsay Lohan's stepmother, Kate Major, won't face charges after domestic incident

Kate Major and Michael Lohan celebrate his 50th

Kate Major and Michael Lohan celebrate his 50th birthday outside Honu in Huntington on April 30, 2010. Photo Credit: Kathy Kmonicek

By The Associated Press
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida prosecutors have decided not to file domestic battery charges against the stepmother of actress Lindsay Lohan.

Kate Major Lohan was arrested July 26 after her husband told Boca Raton police that she threw a glass candleholder at him during a fight over a cellphone. Michael Lohan said the candleholder smashed against a palm tree and shards of glass cut his left forearm.

According to a Palm Beach Post report, court records show prosecutors decided not to file charges Friday against the 35-year-old Lohan because of insufficient evidence and an uncooperative victim.

Michael Lohan is the actress' father. Both he and his wife have faced previous allegations of domestic abuse stemming from arguments. 

