Long Island-raised "Mean Girls" star Lindsay Lohan joined nearly all of that classic high-school film's stars as well as writer-star Tina Fey on Saturday for a virtual reunion and get-out-the-vote public service announcement.

Hosted by journalist Katie Couric, who filled in for missing star Amy Poehler as the movie's mom in the pink Juicy Couture outfit, the reunion fell on what fans of the 2004 comedy call Mean Girls Day — Oct. 3, keyed to an important date in the film.

"Something fun for this tumultuous time," Couric, 63, wrote on her Instagram account, where she hosted the 16½-minute video. "Thanks to all of you, we reached our goal with @headcountorg to get over 5,000 voter activations!" she said of the nonpartisan voter-registration advocacy group. "To celebrate that - Tina Fey and I got the whole gang back together for a Mean Girls Reunion! Happy #MeanGirlsDay."

Along with Fey and Lohan, who in the movie portrayed innocent new girl Cady Heron, the reunion included Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried, who played two of the "Plastics" popular-girl clique — Rachel McAdams, who played queen bee Regina George, was recorded separately and edited in — plus Lizzy Caplan and Daniel Franzese, who played Cady's friends; Ana Gasteyer, who portrayed her mom; Jonathan Bennett, who played the cute boy Cady likes; Rajiv Surendra, who played the rapping math whiz; and Tim Meadows as teacher Mr. Duvall.

"I really wanted to play Regina," Lohan, 34, who was raised in Merrick and Cold Spring Harbor, told Kouric, "because I had just done a movie, 'Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen,' where I was kind of like a weirdo in it, and I was like, 'Oh, but I want to do a movie where I get to be pretty and dress pretty,' and the more that I read the script over and over, I started to really relate to Cady and her sensitivity and just kind of the trapeze of emotions that she goes through." Lohan said that between shooting the two films, "I'd gone back to regular school. And it was a really weird transition for me then. And I was kind of an outcast. So I really related to it…."

Fey, 50, revealed the origin of "fetch," the term that Plastics girl Gretchen Wieners (Chabert) tries to have catch on, much to Regina's adamant disapproval. "I did some research and I sat down with some neighborhood teens and I was asking them about slang, and … sort of thinking, 'Oh, whatever I put in the movie now, by the time the movie gets made it'll be over. So we'll just make up something fake.' 'Fetch' just is, like, short for the word fetching. … I just made it up."

The video additionally announced that the movie’s hit Broadway-musical adaptation was launching an online sweepstakes for which a winning fan will have their written into the script of the upcoming movie-musical adaptation. Entry is at MeanGirlsOnBroadway.com through Oct. 26.

The reunion concludes with Fey reminding viewers to "vote on Nov. 3!" and Lohan adding humorously: "Not Oct. 3!" The cast in unison says to vote, and Chabert hits the punchline: "That would be so fetch."

Meanwhile, Insight Comics last week released the young-adult graphic novel "Mean Girls: Senior Year." The 88-page story by writer Arianna Irwin and illustrator Alba Cardona follows Cady and company as they prepare for college and the SATs, while also dealing with ambitious transfer student Megan Moretti, who plans on becoming the newest Plastic.