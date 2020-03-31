Lindsay Lohan teases upcoming single

Actress-entrepreneur and occasional singer Lindsay Lohan on Tuesday teased an upcoming single on her social-media platforms.

"I'm back!" wrote the "Mean Girls" star, 33, originally of Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, posting a 30-second video of a cathode ray tube TV set with discordant sounds and visually jangled images of her adult life from red carpets to tabloid video. A pre-save link to her Spotify page offered no further information, including whether "I'm back" indicated the title of her song or was simply a comment.

In September, Lohan released her first single since 2008, "Xanax," featuring Alma. When the Instagram fan site World of Lindsay Lohan in January posted its hope for a third Lohan album, following 2004's "Speak" and 2005's "A Little More Personal (Raw)," the star commented, "End of feb!"