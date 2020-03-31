Lindsay Lohan teases upcoming single
Actress-entrepreneur and occasional singer Lindsay Lohan on Tuesday teased an upcoming single on her social-media platforms.
"I'm back!" wrote the "Mean Girls" star, 33, originally of Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, posting a 30-second video of a cathode ray tube TV set with discordant sounds and visually jangled images of her adult life from red carpets to tabloid video. A pre-save link to her Spotify page offered no further information, including whether "I'm back" indicated the title of her song or was simply a comment.
In September, Lohan released her first single since 2008, "Xanax," featuring Alma. When the Instagram fan site World of Lindsay Lohan in January posted its hope for a third Lohan album, following 2004's "Speak" and 2005's "A Little More Personal (Raw)," the star commented, "End of feb!"
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.