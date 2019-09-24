Actress and sometimes-singer Lindsay Lohan has released what appears to be a homemade music video for "Xanax," her first single since 2008, which she had previewed on a radio station in August.

Released Monday on her Instagram TV channel, the song — a rhythmic, haunting number about social anxiety and feeling trapped — is illustrated by often-repeating images of, primarily, skateboarders at a skate park and Lohan herself in what appears to be a Middle Eastern locale, accepting a bouquet of flowers at a formal outdoor event with photographers. Lohan has a home in Dubai.

"This video is a compilation of vignettes of life," the 33-year-old, originally of Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, wrote on Instagram. "Family, love, the process of moving forward and letting go of the past. To live and be happy, free of fear. Just to be grateful and open our eyes to our opportunities instead of numbing the mind."

The video runs 2 minutes 49 seconds, with the song ending and the last 19 seconds comprised of a young man in a closeup, wearing a hoodie and speaking to the camera, complaining vulgarly about a woman named Becky who had criticized him for wearing something she thought "ruins my hair."

Without explanation, the Instagram message is headed "#XANAX with @ALMA," linked to an account for the song "Alma Perpetua," translating to "Perpetual Soul," by Rodrigo Gonsalves, lead singer for the Venezuelan band Viniloversus, who is billed for this song as Rodrigo Solo.

As of Tuesday afternoon, “Xanax" had not appeared on streaming platforms.

In August, Virgin Radio Dubai's "The Kris Fade Show" had played a snippet of the single, which host Fade lauded as "really good."

Also Monday, Lohan tweeted enigmatically, "This is my truth. My honesty. I was psychically hit and hurt by what I thought was my 'person' … I say it in quotes because I believe that he had faults and it’s not HIS fault. Now, I have something to say. Well, to star with. Ladies, always stay strong." It linked to an unavailable Instagram page.

The "Mean Girls" star in the 2000s had released two albums, "Speak" (2004) and "A Little More Personal (Raw)" (2005); EPs including "First" (2005) and "Confessions of a Broken Heart" (2006; and the Motown single "Bossy" (2008).

She is a judge on the musical game show "The Masked Singer Australia," which premiered Monday in that country.