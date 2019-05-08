TODAY'S PAPER
Lindsay Lohan has unkind words for Zendaya's Met Gala Cinderella gown

Lohan asserts that Zendaya's gown copied one worn by Claire Danes at the same event three years ago.

Actress Lindsay Lohan, left, criticized singer-actress Zendaya for the Cinderella-inspired gown she wore to the 2019 Met Gala on Monday in Manhattan. Lohan said it copied one worn by actress Claire Danes three years ago. Photo Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/Dimitrios Kambouris

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Lindsay Lohan is criticizing Zendaya over a Cinderella-inspired gown the singer-actress wore to Monday night's Met Gala, saying it copied one worn by actress Claire Danes three years ago. 

"Claire Danes did that with @zacposen already," commented actress and reality-TV star Lohan, 32, originally of Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick,  in an Instagram post by a Disney fan site.    "@clairedanes you wore this dress so beautifully," Lohan continued. "I don't know why someone thinks that they can be more chic. Ever."

While designer Zac Posen's princess-style dress for Danes did elicit Cinderella comparisons on social media at the time, it did not overtly draw on the ballroom gown of the heroine of Disney's classic 1950 animated feature. Additionally, it contained interior illumination elements that fit the 2016 gala's theme of Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.

This year's theme for the gala, which benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, was Camp: Notes on Fashion. Clips posted online show Zendaya, 22, a former star of the Disney Channel series "Shake It Up" and "K.C. Undercover," on the pink carpet with her longtime stylist, Law Roach. Her Tommy Hilfiger gown, Roach told Vogue magazine afterward, deliberately evoked Disney's Cinderella, saying, "It's almost like this is … the last time people will identify her as a Disney princess — which isn't a bad thing."

The video shows Roach, wearing a hooded cloak like Cinderella's Fairy Godmother, standing before Zendaya and waving a "magic wand" that releases smoke. Interior illumination in the dress, technologically similar to that of the Danes gown, begins lighting up, turning the gray outfit blue.

Neither Law, the designers nor "Spider-Man: Far from Home" star Zendaya or "Homeland" Emmy Award-winner Danes, 40, have commented on social media, and the actress' representatives did not respond to Newsday requests for comment.

