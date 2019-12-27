TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Evening
SEARCH
47° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Lizzo named The Associated Press' Entertainer of the Year

Lizzo playing the flute at the BET Awards

Lizzo playing the flute at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 23. Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
Print

Breakthrough singer-rapper Lizzo has been named Entertainer of the Year by The Associated Press.

Voted by entertainment staffers of the news cooperative, Lizzo dominated the pop, R&B and rap charts in 2019 with songs like "Truth Hurts" and "Good As Hell." Though she released her first album in 2013, Lizzo dropped her major-label debut, "Cuz I Love You," this year and the success has made her the leading nominee at the 2020 Grammy Awards, where she is up for eight honors.

Outside of music, Lizzo has won over fans for promoting body positivity and denouncing fat shaming. Her live performances have been revered, and the 31-year-old classically trained flutist grinded as an independent and touring artist for years. She performed with Prince on his 2014 "Plectrumelectrum" album, released two years before his death.

Lizzo also had a role in the film "Hustlers," opposite Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Cardi B, and she voiced a character in the animated picture "UglyDolls."

Lizzo was also named Entertainer of the Year by Time magazine.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Kit Harington as Jon Snow on HBO's "Game The 10 most important shows of the 2010s, ranked
Pop TV will air a marathon What to watch New Year's Eve, Day
Mariah Carey performs on "The Tonight Show In 2020: 30 years of Mariah Carey, 'Survivor' turns 20, more anniversaries
Catherine Giudici Lowe and Sean Lowe in 2015 'Bachelor' couple have third child
George R.R. Martin attends the premiere of the 'GoT' author Martin opens bookstore in Santa Fe, N.M.
Tess Romero as Elena Canero-Reed in Disney+ series What's new in January on the streaming services
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search