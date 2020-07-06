Grammy Award winner Lizzo says the landlord of a vacation home she was renting with friends forced her to leave early for what the singer intimated was racism.

"This is for the man that kicked me out of my 7-day rental 3 days early yesterday," Lizzo, 32, born Melissa Jefferson, wrote on Instagram Sunday, alongside a video of her dancing in evident disdain. "This is for mocking the way that I dance and for using Instagram footage of me and my 6 black homegirls to say that we could 'hurt him' and threaten to call the police."

Addressing the unnamed landlord, Lizzo went on to say, "I know you're watching my page so I just want you to know you can't stop this black girls' shine. Thanks for kicking us out cus this house is better anyways," she wrote, as the camera panned across a desert landscape to a pool. "Xoxo," she concluded, adding an emoji of a hand making a rude gesture.

Three days earlier, Lizzo had posted a video of herself and five friends one-by-one entering the frame and posing for the camera. "Just a group of melanated girls soaking up the sun," she wrote. "No rhyme or reason. (We all took the responsibility to get covid tests and luckily we're all negative. Please be safe and wear your masks. … )," she advised, adding a link to a federal website listing COVID-19 testing facilities.

She did not specify where either rental home was located, and no one claiming to have been the landlord in question has surfaced to give a rationale.

Lizzo has been outspoken about racism in America, speaking frequently online about the need for active involvement and to direct energies productively.

"It is not your job of anyone's job to educate people on racism. Google is available, there are books available, so don't waste your time," she said in a May 29 Instagram video. "If they don't believe what you're saying at this point, they don't want to believe it." She added of rioting that has accompanied some protests that "there is a history of plainclothes officers and non-Black Lives Matter parties vandalizing and destroying properties and setting fires. You should just look it up."

In another Instagram post she wrote, "Protest is not the end of progress, it is the beginning. … I wonder what would happen if we allowed the outrage to have positive influence in our local government? What would happen if those in power defunded the police & dismantled their racist culture and corrupt power structures? … Change is gonna come. #blacklivesmatter."