Entertainment

YouTube limits relationship with Logan Paul, removes him from upcoming season of 'Foursome'

YouTube star Logan Paul earlier announced he was stepping away from posting videos "to reflect."

Logan Paul introduces a performance at the Teen

Logan Paul introduces a performance at the Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Center in Los Angeles on Aug. 13, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Phil McCarten

By The Associated Press
TOKYO — YouTube has removed blogger Logan Paul's channels from Google Preferred and will not feature him in the new season of "Foursome."

The company said in a statement Thursday that Paul's new video blogs also are on hold after he shared a video on YouTube that appeared to show a body hanging in a Japanese forest that is said to be a suicide spot.

YouTube star Logan Paul earlier announced he was stepping away from posting videos "to reflect" following an outcry when he uploaded images of the body and his reaction to finding it in the forest.

YouTube prohibits violent or gory content posted in a shocking, sensational or disrespectful manner, the company says. It issued a "strike" against Paul's channel for violating its community guidelines after the posting.

The video was viewed some 6 million times before being removed from Paul's YouTube channel, a verified account with more than 15 million subscribers.

A storm of criticism followed despite two apologies, with commenters saying Paul seemed disrespectful and that his initial apology was inadequate.

Google Preferred's advertising program aggregates top YouTube content for advertisers to buy time on.


