Mentalism performer Theresa Caputo, star of the TLC reality show “Long Island Medium,” and her husband, Larry Caputo, are ending their marriage after nearly three decades.

The couple released a joint statement to People magazine Sunday, saying: “After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate. We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

They have two children, Larry Jr. and Victoria, both in their 20s.

In the Nov. 13 episode of her TLC reality show, the Hicksville born-and-raised Caputo directly addresses the camera to say, “Since the last season of ‘Long Island Medium’ and through a period of time, our — Larry and I’s [sic] — relationship has changed.”

Then in a scene in a restaurant with a friend, she says of her husband, “We’ve been there for each other through thick and thin, good times and, right now . . . not such great times.”

Afterward, she tells the camera, “I sometimes interpret it as growing apart. I’ve changed and he has changed. We’re both not happy and, you know, it’s hard to try to work through that.” She says, “It’s not easy for me to sit here and to talk about this, to talk about my feelings, to talk about how my marriage is, but things,” she says through tears, “things do change.”

She assures her friend that, “What I’m going through, what we’re going through, it has nothing to do with our love for each other. I mean, I love him. . . . I wish I could just fix this, and I can’t.”

Neither Theresa nor Larry Caputo have commented on social media.