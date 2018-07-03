Former "Falcon Crest" and "Renegade" star Lorenzo Lamas, the son of Old Hollywood stars Arlene Dahl and Fernando Lamas, has filed for divorce from his fifth wife, actress Shawna Craig.

TheBlast.com, citing court documents, said Lamas, 60, filed on Friday in Los Angeles, giving the date of separation as June 6, 2016, and the reason as irreconcilable differences.

The couple married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in April 2011. In February 2015, reality-TV star Shayne Lamas, one of Lamas' six children from previous relationships, announced that Craig was serving as a surrogate for Shayne and her husband, Nik Richie, (born Hooman Karamian), founder of the adult-oriented gossip blog The Dirty.com.

Craig was not previously married. Lamas was married to Victoria Hilbert and Michele Cathy Smith successively in the early to mid-1980s; to Kathleen Kinmont from 1989 to 1993; and to Shauna Sand, Playboy magazine's May 1996 Playmate of the Month, from 1996 to 2002.

In 2017, Craig and Lorenzo Lamas had been among the stars of the E! reality show "Second Wives Club," which chronicled six women who were the second to fifth wives of wealthy and prominent Hollywood men.