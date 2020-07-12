"Full House" star Lori Loughlin will soon have a vacated house.

The Bel Air, California, mansion of the Hauppauge-raised actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who pleaded guilty in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandals, is in escrow to be sold to Tinder co-founder Justin Matee, reports Variety.

Sources have not revealed how much Matee paid for the 12,000-square-foot villa, but the entertainment news outlet said it is believed to be roughly $18 million. The couple, who bought the home for $14 million in 2015 and did an extensive renovation to the property, had originally asked for $35 million when they first put the house up for sale.

Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 57, are scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 21. She is expected to serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine and then perform 100 hours of community service. Giannulli has agreed to spending five months in jail and pay $250,000. He will also serve 250 hours of community service after his release.