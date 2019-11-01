TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
56° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Lori Loughlin, husband to plead not guilty to latest bribery charge in college scandal, laywers say

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, clothing designer

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, leave federal court in Boston on April 3, 2019, after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Photo Credit: AP/Steven Senne

By The Associated Press
Print

BOSTON — "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband are contesting the latest charges against them in the college admissions scandal.

Lawyers for Loughlin, who grew up in Hauppauge, and Mossimo Giannulli filed court documents Friday saying the couple plans to plead not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. The couple also waived their right to appear at a Nov. 20 arraignment.

Prosecutors recently added the bribery charge for 11 parents who previously pleaded not guilty in the case. Another 19 parents have pleaded guilty or agreed to plead guilty.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits. Their daughters no longer attend USC.

The couple previously pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Christopher Palu, from Massapequa, was finalist on season Life after 'Project Runway' sparkles for LI alums
Hailee Steinfeld as Emily Dickinson in 'Dickinson': The poet as millennial? Nice try, Apple
The Apollo Theater marquee from HBO's documentary film HBO documentary celebrates NYC's Apollo Theater
A file photo of the cast of "Friends," AT&T: HBO Max streaming service to launch in May for $15 a month
George R.R. Martin attends the 71st Primetime Emmy HBO orders 'GoT' prequel straight to series
Marina Chello performs in the first Knockout Round LIer knocked off 'The Voice'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search