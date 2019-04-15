TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
61° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

LI's Lori Loughlin, husband Mossimo Giannulli, more parents plead not guilty in college bribery scam

The couple and more than a dozen other parents were indicted last week on charges of mail fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

Actress Lori Loughlin, front, and husband, clothing designer

Actress Lori Loughlin, front, and husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, depart federal court in Boston on April 3, 2019, after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Photo Credit: AP/Steven Senne

By The Associated Press
Print

BOSTON — Actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli and other prominent parents are pleading not guilty in the college admissions bribery scam.

Loughlin, a Hauppauge native, and Giannulli said in court documents filed Monday they are waiving their right to appear in court for an arraignment and plead not guilty.

The couple and more than a dozen other parents were indicted last week on charges of mail fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

Loughlin and Giannulli are charged with paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither is a rower.

They haven't publicly addressed the allegations against them.

Several other indicted parents have also entered not guilty pleas.

Fellow actress Felicity Huffman and 12 other parents have agreed to plead guilty.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Lori Loughlin poses at the 2019 "An Unforgettable Hallmark renews 'When Calls the Heart' without  Loughlin
Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) in a 'GoT' return more fan-pleaser than crowd-pleaser
"Dancing With the Stars" pros Jenna Johnson and 'DWTS' pros Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson wed
Musical guest BTS performs "Mic Drop" on "Saturday BTS takeover lights up 'SNL'
Emilia Clarke in season 8 of of HBO's Why we loved (and will miss) 'Game of Thrones'
Abolitionist, writer and statesman Frederick Douglass, who's featued 'Reconstruction': PBS' powerful historical tour