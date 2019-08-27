TODAY'S PAPER
Judge: LI's Lori Loughlin, husband can keep laywers in college admissions bribery case

Loughlin in court on college admission scandal (Credit: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

By The Associated Press
BOSTON  — A judge says actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, can continue using a law firm that recently represented the University of Southern California.

The couple appeared in Boston federal court on Tuesday to settle a dispute over their choice of lawyers in a sweeping college admissions bribery case.

Prosecutors had said their lawyers pose a potential conflict of interest. Loughlin and Giannulli said the firm’s work for USC was unrelated to the admissions case and was handled by different lawyers.

The judge is expected to rule later on a potential conflict with another firm representing the couple that also represents other defendants in the case.

The couple is accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters labeled as recruits to the USC crew team, even though neither participated in the sport. They have pleaded not guilty.


