TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Morning
SEARCH
65° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

LI's Lori Loughlin and husband expected in court in college admissions bribery case

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli leave the

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli leave the John J Moakley Federal Court House after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme in Boston, Massachusetts on April 3, 2019. Photo Credit: CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterst/CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

By The Associated Press
Print

BOSTON— Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are expected in court to settle a dispute over their choice of lawyers in a sweeping college admissions bribery case.

The couple is scheduled to appear in Boston's federal court Tuesday to determine whether they can continue using a law firm that recently represented the University of Southern California, which is an alleged victim in the couple's case.

Prosecutors say it poses a potential conflict of interest. Loughlin and Giannulli say the firm's work for USC was unrelated to the admissions case and was handled by different lawyers.

The couple is accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters labeled as recruits to the USC crew team, even though neither participated in the sport. They have pleaded not guilty.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Missy Elliott celebrates with her Video Vanguard Award MTV VMAs: Elliott earns Video Vanguard Award
Eddie Murphy attends the 20th annual Hollywood Film Eddie Murphy to host 'SNL' for 1st time in 35 years
"The Bachelorette" season 13 star Rachel Lindsay and LIer planned wedding ceremony of 'Bachelorette' 
Theresa Caputo, is seen in her home in LI 'Medium' sets season premiere date, Paramount show
Lara Spencer attends the Forbes 100th Anniversary Gala LI's Spencer apologizes on 'GMA' for ballet remarks
Sean Spicer attends the "Dancing with the Stars" Sean Spicer addresses 'DWTS' casting criticism
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search