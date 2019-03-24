Candace Cameron Bure, accepting a Kids' Choice Award Saturday on behalf of her Netflix series "Fuller House," appeared to offer support to her beleaguered castmate, Lori Loughlin.

"You have been laughing alongside of our family for four seasons," Cameron Bure, 42, told the audience at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, referring to the sequel series that followed ABC's 1987-1995 family comedy "Full House." She and "Fuller House" co-stars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber were castmates alongside Loughlin and others on the original show, and Loughlin has reprised her character, Rebecca Katsopolis, on multiple episodes of the new series.

"And this family has a lot of heart," Cameron Bure continued as she accepted the award for favorite funny TV show. "And where there's a lot of heart, there's a lot of love. And a loving family sticks together no matter what. They stick together through the hard times. They support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets. And a loving family that sticks together also celebrates the really good times together."

"Yes, and this is one of those good times!" chimed in Sweetin, 36, who was among the seven cast-members onstage for the award.

Hauppauge native Loughlin, 54, was one of nearly three dozen parents charged by federal prosecutors earlier this month in a college-admissions bribery scandal. The actress has since been dropped by the Hallmark Channel, for which she starred in TV-movies, including the "Garage Sale Mysteries" franchise, and in the drama series "When Calls the Heart," which is being retooled to continue without her.