Former "Full House" star Lori Loughlin, who was raised in Hauppauge, and her fashion-designer husband Mossimo Giannulli have downsized from their Bel Air mansion to a $9.5 million home in the gated town of Hidden Hills, California.

Variety reports that the couple, who in May were among the parents pleading guilty to charges in a college-admissions conspiracy, had sold their previous home to Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen last month. That house, which they purchased in 2015 for roughly $14 million and renovated extensively, sold for $18.75 million, a considerable drop from the $35 million originally asked in 2017 and the $28.65 million relisting in January. Actor couple Charles Bronson and Jill Ireland were among the previous owners of that 1929 estate.

The new home is a six-bedroom, nine-bath "contemporary farmhouse," according to its real-estate listing, that was completed last year and not previously occupied. The nearly 12,000-square-foot house at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Ashley Ridge neighborhood includes a marble fireplace in the great room, as well as a pool, gym, movie theater and temperature-controlled wine closet. Neighbors include Loughlin's old "Full House" cast-mate, John Stamos.

Loughlin, 56, and Giannulli, 57, each signed a plea agreement on May 20 and formally pleaded guilty to various fraud charges two days later in connection with a federal investigation of parents bribing colleges to guarantee their children's entry. The couple admitted to conspiring with consultant William "Rick" Singer to fraudulently have their daughters Olivia, 20, and Isabella, 21, admitted to the University of Southern California as rowing-team recruits. They paid $200,000 per daughter to a Singer nonprofit group, and $50,000 each to a USC athletics administrator also charged in the investigation.

Under the plea deal, Loughlin and the U.S. Attorney's office agreed to her incarceration for two months, two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine, among other stipulations. Giannulli's agreement includes five months incarceration, two years of supervised release, 250 hours of community service and a $250,000 fine. Their sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 21.

Loughlin, who was dropped from Hallmark Channel drama series "When Calls the Heart" and the Netflix sitcom revival "Fuller House" in the wake of her indictment, has no apparent social-media accounts and has not commented publicly.