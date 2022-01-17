Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannuli's home burglarized

The California home of Hauppauge-raised actor Lori Loughlin and her fashion-designer husband Mossimo Giannulli was burglarized earlier this month.

Following an initial report Saturday by TMZ.com, Loughlin's representative on Monday confirmed the burglary to Newsday and said that neither the couple nor their two adult daughters were home at the time. Contrary to unconfirmed reports that $1 million in jewelry was taken, the value of the stolen possessions is unknown, the rep added. The home is in the gated Los Angeles County city of Hidden Hills, said local station KABC-TV.

The two outlets, citing anonymous law-enforcement sources, cumulatively said the burglary occurred on Jan. 3 and that according to surveillance cameras, at least one thief, dressed in black and wearing a mask, entered through a smashed back-bedroom window. A housekeeper discovered the theft. Police believe a South American crew that has been operating in the area, hitting homes and then quickly departing the United States, may be responsible.

TMZ said a jewelry box containing expensive items was stolen, and that it was unclear if this were a random burglary or if former "Full House" star Loughlin, 57, and Mossimo, 58, her husband of 24 years, were specific targets.

Loughlin, who was born in Queens and raised from age 1 in Hauppauge, has no social media and has not commented directly on the burglary. She and Mossimo are the parents of influencer daughters Isabella, 23, and Olivia Jade, 22.

Loughlin recently returned to acting after she and Mossimo separately served prison terms for their convictions following a 2019 federal investigation into college admissions bribery by wealthy parents. She had been fired from her Hallmark Channel drama series "When Calls the Heart" but reprised her role as Abigail Stanton in the Dec. 18 season-two premiere of the spinoff "When Hope Calls" on the cable network GAC Family.

Last Monday, Loughlin reacted to the sudden death a day earlier of "Full House" star Bob Saget, saying in a statement. "Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am. Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby."