The sorority Kappa Kappa Gamma is denying a report that the daughters of actress Lori Loughlin were ejected from the organization following their parents' arrest earlier this year in the college-admissions bribery scandal.

"The story regarding these two individuals is false," Kappa Kappa Gamma said in a statement Wednesday regarding Bella and Olivia Jade Giannulli, daughters of the Hauppauge-raised Loughlin and her fashion-designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli.

"Bella Giannulli remains an active member of the Delta Tau chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma" at the University of Southern California, where both are enrolled, the statement continued. It specified that Olivia Jade was never even in the organization since she "did not complete the membership process."

Us Weekly had claimed earlier in the day, citing an anonymous source, that Bella, 20, and Olivia, 19, had their membership in the USC chapter revoked. American Media, publisher of Us Weekly, said through a spokesman it had no comment.

Loughlin has no apparent social-media accounts and has not commented publicly. She and her husband were among more than 30 parents charged in March in a federal investigation of parents bribing colleges to guarantee their children's entry. The couple allegedly paid $500,000 for their daughters to be admitted falsely as recruits to the USC crew team. They pleaded not guilty and their next hearing is set for Aug. 27. The Hallmark Channel dropped Loughlin from the drama series "When Calls the Heart" and other programming.

For the actress' 55th birthday on July 28, both daughters broke their months-long social-media silence by posting Instagram photos of themselves with their mother.