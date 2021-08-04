TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Louis CK sets national comeback tour, starting in NYC

In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, Louis

In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, Louis C.K., co-creator/writer/executive producer, participates in the "Better Things" panel during the FX Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Comedian Louis CK, who has rarely performed in the United States since expressing remorse in November 2017 for sexually harassing at least five women, is launching a national tour Aug. 13 and 14 on The Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden.

The entertainment-industry trade site Deadline.com noted Wednesday that CK had alerted fans by email of a national tour, and on his website listed shows through Dec. 11, followed by overseas dates next year. CK, 53, born Louis Szekely, has no social media and has not commented publicly.

Following his 2017 statement, he tentatively began performing again the following April. He faced a firestorm of criticism in December 2018 when, in a comedy set recorded at the Levittown club Governor’s, he took jabs at the Parkland shooting survivors, gay and trans people, Asian men, developmentally disabled children and other groups, and included jokes involving sex with minors. Last year, a comedy special he released on his website made light of his sexual harassment allegations, reported Variety.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

HBO cited "unforeseen personal reasons" for Natalie Portman's
HBO movie starring LI's Natalie Portman not going forward
Biz Markie's skills propelled him to hip hop
Two turntables and a microphone made Biz Markie a legend
Tayshia Adams, left, and Kaitlyn Bristowe will return
Adams, Bristowe will co-host next 'Bachelorette'
Margaret Cho has joined the cast of the
Margaret Cho joins cast of 'Fire Island' movie
Christopher Jackson seen at the Backstage Creations
North Fork TV Festival honors Christopher Jackson
Amazon's series inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien's "Lord of
Amazon's 'LOTR'-inspired series to debut in 2022
Didn’t find what you were looking for?