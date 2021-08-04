Louis CK sets national comeback tour, starting in NYC

Comedian Louis CK, who has rarely performed in the United States since expressing remorse in November 2017 for sexually harassing at least five women, is launching a national tour Aug. 13 and 14 on The Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden.

The entertainment-industry trade site Deadline.com noted Wednesday that CK had alerted fans by email of a national tour, and on his website listed shows through Dec. 11, followed by overseas dates next year. CK, 53, born Louis Szekely, has no social media and has not commented publicly.

Following his 2017 statement, he tentatively began performing again the following April. He faced a firestorm of criticism in December 2018 when, in a comedy set recorded at the Levittown club Governor’s, he took jabs at the Parkland shooting survivors, gay and trans people, Asian men, developmentally disabled children and other groups, and included jokes involving sex with minors. Last year, a comedy special he released on his website made light of his sexual harassment allegations, reported Variety.