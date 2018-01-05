TODAY'S PAPER
Louis C.K. investigation finds no sexual misconduct while at FX, CEO says

The network cut ties in November with C.K. after he admitted wrongdoing.

Louis C.K. attends FX and Vanity Fair Emmy

Louis C.K. attends FX and Vanity Fair Emmy Celebration at Craft on September 16, 2017 in Century City, California. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rich Fury

By The Associated Press
PASADENA, Calif. — FX Networks CEO John Landgraf says an investigation into sexual misconduct by Louis C.K. found nothing involving his work for the company over the past eight years.

The investigation followed a published report of misbehavior, Landgraf told TV critics Friday. The network cut ties in November with C.K. after he admitted wrongdoing.

After the comedian was accused by five women of sexual misconduct, Netflix scrapped plans for an upcoming Louis C.K. stand up special, the release of C.K.'s feature film "I Love You, Daddy" was shelved and HBO removed his work from its on demand video streaming service.

C.K. has said the allegations are true and expressed remorse.

