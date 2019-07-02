Singer Louis Tomlinson says the producers of HBO's "Euphoria" never notified him of a romantic same-sex scene involving animated versions of himself and fellow former One Direction bandmember Harry Styles.

"I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it," Tomlinson, 27, replied to a fan's Twitter comment that had tagged him and read, "[J]ust going to sit and hope that they for some reason approved it because surely they had to to get it aired … harry seems quite friendly with the people involved but u can just TELL louis' not gonna like it."

The scene in Sunday's episode of the high-school drama starring Zendaya featured the character Kat Hernandez, played by Barbie Ferreira, and her One Direction fan fiction — specifically the "Larry Stylinson" vein that imagines a romantic and sexual relationship between Tomlinson and Styles, neither of whom has presented as gay or bisexual.

On Sunday before the airing, Ferreira, who is in her early 20s, posted an Instagram image of herself posing with a life-size cardboard cutout of Styles, writing, "Tonight’s episode of @euphoria without context."

Styles has not responded on social media. An HBO representative had no immediate comment.