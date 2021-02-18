Come hear the music play and celebrate "Cabaret" star Liza Minnelli's birthday.

On March 12, the streaming service Stellar will present "Love Letter to Liza: A 75th Birthday Tribute Celebration" featuring appearances and performances by a starry lineup of film and theater veterans. Among those who'll be on hand to salute the Oscar-, Emmy- and Tony-winning performer are Joel Grey, Joan Collins, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Ben Vereen, Nathan Lane, Chita Rivera, Harry Connick Jr., Andrea Martin, Charles Busch and Jonathan Groff.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at stellartickets.com or clubcummingnyc.com. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Actors Fund, the nonprofit organization that provides services from health care to financial assistance to those in the entertainment industry.