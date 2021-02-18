'Love Letter to Liza' set for Minnelli's 75th birthday
Come hear the music play and celebrate "Cabaret" star Liza Minnelli's birthday.
On March 12, the streaming service Stellar will present "Love Letter to Liza: A 75th Birthday Tribute Celebration" featuring appearances and performances by a starry lineup of film and theater veterans. Among those who'll be on hand to salute the Oscar-, Emmy- and Tony-winning performer are Joel Grey, Joan Collins, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Ben Vereen, Nathan Lane, Chita Rivera, Harry Connick Jr., Andrea Martin, Charles Busch and Jonathan Groff.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at stellartickets.com or clubcummingnyc.com. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Actors Fund, the nonprofit organization that provides services from health care to financial assistance to those in the entertainment industry.