Luann de Lesseps formally charged with felony, misdemeanors

The “Real Housewives” star, was arrested Dec. 23 for an allegedly drunken incident.

Luann de Lesseps at opening night of

Luann de Lesseps at opening night of "Meteor Shower" on Broadway on Nov. 29, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
“The Real Housewives of New York” ensemble star Luann de Lesseps, of Sag Harbor, has been formally charged with resisting an officer with violence, a felony, and for trespassing on an occupied structure and disorderly intoxication, both misdemeanors.

The Palm Beach Post said Thursday that the State Attorney’s Office had charged de Lesseps on Wednesday following her arrest Dec. 23 after an allegedly drunken incident at The Colony hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. She had faced additional charges including corruption by threat and battery on a law enforcement officer.

It was unclear if her arraignment, scheduled for Thursday, had taken place. Her attorney, Doug Duncan of the West Palm Beach firm Roth and Duncan, did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.

De Lesseps allegedly had barricaded herself in the bathroom of a room that was not hers, and at other points had allegedly shoved an officer, slammed a door on another and shouted, “I’m going to kill you all,” the state’s attorney told the paper the day after the arrest.

The reality-TV star was released on her own recognizance from Palm Beach County jail on Christmas Eve. That same day she tweeted, “I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior. This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

Five days later, she added that she planned to enter an alcohol-treatment center. “I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event,” she wrote. “Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions. I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job they do. My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law abiding character.”

De Lesseps did not comment on social media Thursday about the charges.

