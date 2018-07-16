"The Real Housewives of New York City" cast-member Luann de Lesseps, who has a home in Sag Harbor, is returning to rehab for alcohol abuse and will miss the series' upcoming reunion special.

"This weekend, Luann was surrounded by her girlfriends and decided -- with their support -- that in light of recent circumstances, it is the healthiest choice for her not to attend Tuesday's reunion taping so that she can continue in her healing process," Bethenny Frankel, a castmate on the Bravo reality show, told People magazine in a statement Monday.

Frankel, 47, did not specify those circumstances, and de Lesseps, 53, had said on Instagram on July 2 that she was "celebrating 6 months of sobriety!"

On Thursday, however, citing court documents it obtained, TheBlast.com reported that ex-husband Alexandre de Lesseps and the couple's two adult children, Victoria and Noel, were suing Luann de Lesseps, claiming she had not created a court-ordered trust fund for the children following the $8 million sale of her former Bridgehampton home.

De Lesseps -- who in December announced she would enter rehab following an alcohol-fueled altercation with police in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Dec. 23 -- "is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs," Frankel's statement continued. "Bravo has been very supportive of Luann during this time. It's a brave and honest decision by her, and everyone is rallying around her and wants the best for her."

A Bravo spokeswoman told Newsday in a statement, "Bravo supports Luann's decision to focus on her health. She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation. At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy."

No details were given of the rehab venue or the length of her stay. Adam Ellis, marketing director for The Paramount theater in Huntington, told Newsday Monday that de Lesseps' scheduled Aug. 4 cabaret show remains scheduled to take place.

De Lesseps in December was arrested for resisting an officer with violence, trespassing an occupied structure and disorderly intoxication in Florida. West Palm Beach CBS station WPEC reported that de Lesseps' attorney on May 25 told the court she would plead guilty to a lesser misdemeanor charge. The next date in the case is set for July 25.