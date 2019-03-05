Luke Perry was engaged at the time of his death

"Riverdale" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Luke Perry, who died Monday of a stroke at age 52, was engaged at the time of his death.

A statement by his representative said that at his passing, the actor "was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends."

Marriage and family therapist Bauer, who is in her mid-40s, first was photographed publicly with Perry at the 2017 GLAAD Awards. According to her website, she graduated from Louisiana State University in 1996, then worked in the entertainment industry for 12 years before returning to graduate school. Her internet Movie Database page, under the stage name Madison Bauer, lists 14 credits from 2004 to 2011.

That year she received her master's degree in clinical psychology, with a specialization in child studies, from Los Angeles' Antioch University. She did three years of training at the nonprofit community clinic Airport Marina Counseling Service. Then, per her website and her LinkedIn profile, she interned with clinical social worker Andrew Benkendorf in Beverly Hills for more than a year before entering private practice in September 2014.

Bauer later completed a year's training in psychoanalytic psychotherapy at The Institute for Contemporary Psychoanalysis in Los Angeles, where she currently is working toward her doctorate. She also is certified as a grief specialist.

Perry previously was married to Sharp, whose father was screenwriter Alan Sharp (1983’s "The Osterman Weekend," 2002's "Lathe of Heaven"). They had two children: son Jack, in his early 20s, a pro wrestler under the ring name Jungle Boy, and daughter Sophie, 18. The couple announced in May 2003 that they were separating, and they later divorced.