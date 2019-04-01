TODAY'S PAPER
Private Luke Perry memorial service set

Luke Perry poses for a portrait during the

Luke Perry poses for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif.  Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello

By Newsday Staff
Luke Perry‘s friends and family will say their final goodbyes nearly a month after the "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Riverdale" actor died.

TMZ.com reports that a private memorial service will take place on April 13, with more than 100 people who have worked with Perry on his various projects expected to attend.

According to an invitation obtained by TMZ, a reception will be held before the formal memorial service.

Perry, 52, passed away on March 4, several days after having suffered a massive stroke.

