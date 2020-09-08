Lupita Nyong'o pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Lupita Nyong'o, who played love interest and formidable spy Nakia opposite Chadwick Boseman's title role in the blockbuster "Black Panther," has penned a long, heartfelt tribute to the actor, who died on Aug. 28 at age 43.

"I am struggling to think and speak about my friend, Chadwick Boseman, in the past tense," the "12 Years a Slave" Oscar winner, 37, wrote on her social media Tuesday. Adding that "you come across some people in life that possess an immortal energy, that seem like they have existed before, that are exactly where they are supposed to always be," she said she was "struck by his quiet, powerful presence. He had no airs about him, but there was a higher frequency that he seemed to operate from. You got the sense that he was fully present and also somehow fully aware of things in the distant future. … "

"He cared so deeply about humanity, about Black people, about his people," Nyong'o continued. "He activated our pride. By pushing through and working with such high purpose in the films he chose to commit to, Chadwick has made the infinite his home."