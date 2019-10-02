TODAY'S PAPER
3 men charged with providing drugs that killed Mac Miller

Mac Miller performs on his Space Migration Tour

Mac Miller performs on his Space Migration Tour in Philadelphia on July 13, 2013. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Owen Sweeney

By The Associated Press
U.S. prosecutors say three men arrested during the investigation into rapper Mac Miller’s deadly overdose last year have now been charged with providing the drugs that killed him.

A grand jury indictment unsealed Wednesday in Los Angeles accuses the men of conspiring and distributing cocaine and oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl that caused Miller’s death in September 2018. Cameron Pettit, Stephen Walter and Ryan Reavis were previously charged with drug-related offenses. Wednesday’s charges add the allegation that their drugs led to Miller’s death. All have been arrested in recent weeks and remain in custody. Attorneys for Pettit and Walter have been sent emails seeking their response. It’s unclear whether Reavis has a lawyer.

The 26-year-old Miller died of an accidental overdose of the powerful opioid fentanyl, along with cocaine and alcohol.

