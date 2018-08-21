Madonna delivers Aretha Franklin tribute at 2018 VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards may bill itself as the brashest, most unconventional award show, but on Monday night it was all about R-E-S-P-E-C-T.

Aretha Franklin, The Queen of Soul, died of pancreatic cancer at her home in Detroit on Thursday morning at age 76, which had VMA producers scrambling to work out a proper tribute at Monday’s show. They landed Madonna.

“Aretha Louise Franklin changed the course of my life,” said Madonna, 60, with a giant portrait of Franklin behind her, as she related a story about how she sang “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” a capella for French disco producer Giorgio Moroder, who then helped her with her career. “None of this could have happened without our Lady of Soul. Long live The Queen.”

There were other tributes to Franklin throughout the nearly three-hour show at Radio City Music Hall. Travis Scott ended his performance by saying, “Rest in peace, Queen of Soul.”

And even before the show, the Queen of Soul was on some artists’ minds.

“We lost a legend, but I feel her music will live on for the rest of time,” said Jericho native Madison Beer, as she walked down the pink-colored red carpet. “I was always told that I had a soulful voice and I used to sing ‘Respect’ all the time. She was one of my idols growing up as well.”