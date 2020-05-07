Madonna says she had COVID-19 during Paris tour

Madonna, who revealed days ago that she has tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, says she believes she was suffering from the disease in March, during the final few shows of her troubled "Madame X" tour.

"[J]ust to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus — I am not currently sick," the pop music icon, 61, wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday referring to unspecified stories that evidently followed her April 30 announcement of her test results.

"When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time We all thought we had a very bad flu."

Madonna's scheduled 12-show residency at Le Grand Rex in Paris was originally set to take place Feb. 18 to March 4. In November, it was rescheduled for technical and logistical reasons to run from Feb. 20 to March 11. But in a tour already plagued by numerous cancellations, postponements and rescheduling, Madonna scratched her March 1 and 7 shows due to what her official website called "pain from her ongoing [physical] injuries." She later dropped her March 10 and 11 shows due to Parisian police prohibiting events with an audience attendance of more than 1,000, in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

"Thank God we are all healthy and well now," the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer wrote. "Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power!"

Madonna additionally said in her post that she is "grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!!" On April 3 she announced she had joined the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to support its "COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator's urgent efforts to find new or existing drugs that could effectively prevent or treat the disease." Separately, she donated $1.1 million to the European Union's European Commission fund for research and diagnosis, a gift disclosed by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to the BBC on Monday.

In an Instagram video on April 9, Madonna revealed that within the previous 24 hours, a cousin had died of COVID-19. She also mentioned the deaths of a security guard's brother and Orlando Puerta, a well-known dance-music promotions and marketing executive who worked with Black Eyed Peas, Cher and Madonna, including on a hit remix from the album "Madame X."