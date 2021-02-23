Mandy Moore is officially a mom. The 36-year-old star of NBC's "This Is Us" announced the birth of her first child, a son named August Harrison Goldsmith, on her Instagram account Tuesday.

"Gus is here," Moore wrote in the post along with a photo. "He was punctual and arrived right on his due date much to the delight of his parents."

The actress added that she and her husband were prepared to "fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

This is the first child for Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith, the frontman of pop/rock band Dawes, whom she married in 2018.

"This Is Us" co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz congratulated Moore on social media, alongside actresses Jenna Fischer, Kiernan Shipka, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and recording artist Vanessa Carlton.