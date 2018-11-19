"This Is Us" star Mandy Moore and Dawes singer-songwriter Taylor Goldsmith have married after a 14-month engagement.

E! News said it had confirmed that Moore, 34, and Goldsmith, 33, were wed shortly after sundown Sunday in a low-key ceremony in the backyard of Moore's Los Angeles home. Citing an anonymous source, E! said there were approximately 50 friends and family members in attendance.

The site went on to say the reception was held at the private event space The Fig House, with catering by Room Forty. Guests included Moore's castmates Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Milo Ventimiglia, as well as actors Minka Kelly and Wilmer Valderrama.

Moore and Goldsmith posted the same black-and-white photo of them walking down the aisle after saying their vows to their Instagram accounts on Monday afternoon. Moore wrote "11·18·18" in her post, while Goldsmith said of the ceremony: "Well, that was fun."

Goldsmith and Moore began dating in 2015 and became engaged in September 2017. Moore was previously wed to singer-songwriter Ryan Adams from 2009 until separating in 2015 and divorcing a year later.