Marc Anthony's yacht burned in Miami fire

A yacht used by singer-producer Marc Anthony was burned beyond repair Wednesday evening in Miami.

The county's Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department said in a statement that it and its Miami and Miami Beach counterparts responded at about 7:30 p.m. to a marina fire on Watson Island, in Biscayne Bay along the MacArthur Causeway. Two fireboats "found the yacht engulfed in flames. … There were two crew members on board the yacht but they were able to get off safely and there were no reported injuries."

Two-time Grammy Award-winner Anthony, 51, formerly an Old Brookville resident with his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, was not aboard, his representative confirmed to Miami's WPLG-TV. It was unclear if Anthony owned, leased or chartered the yacht.

City of Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll told The Miami Herald it took firefighters nearly two hours to control the blaze, which left the boat capsized at its berth at Island Gardens Marina. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Anthony, whose next area concert is Feb. 13 at Madison Square Garden, has not commented publicly on the blaze.

He and former soccer great David Beckham and family were photographed on the 120-foot yacht Andiamo in Miami in 2019. In May 2106, Anthony was sued by a crew member of the singer's yacht "Seas the Day" over a shipboard mishap that cost the worker a finger.