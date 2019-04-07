Fashion designer Marc Jacobs and former model Char Defrancesco married Saturday at The Grill restaurant in midtown Manhattan.

"God is in the details," Jacobs, who turns 57 on Tuesday, wrote on Instagram Saturday, posting a close-up of a tuxedo with a penguin pin and a hand with a wedding band. "One of the pair of Art Deco Diamond and Onyx Penguins. An extraordinary beautiful and thoughtful gift to us by the amazing, lovely and generous @zambishot," referring to Miu Miu and Prada design director Fabio Zambernardi. "Penguins have only one partner and mate for life. A great example of faithfulness and fidelity."

People magazine said guests included models Naomi Campbell, Kaia Gerber, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kate Moss, Emily Ratajkowski and Christy Turlington, entertainment icon Bette Midler, fashion editors Katie Grand and Anna Wintour, rappers Lil' Kim and Frank Ocean, actors Christina Ricci, Luka Sabbat, Chloë Sevigny, Justin Theroux, and singer Mýa.

Talent manager Jason Marks, whom WWD has called Defrancesco's best friend, posted an Instagram photo of the couple in wedding tuxedos, kissing outdoors at night as a crowd stood behind a metal barricade. "I am so happy to have been a part of this new chapter in your lives," Marks wrote alongside the caption. "From birthday surprises, to ceremonies and rounding out with an AMAZING reception.. I love you both so much and so grateful to be able to now call you both family. Congratulations and may your love flourish for many years to come."

Jacobs had announced on April 5, 2018, that he and Defrancesco were engaged. The designer previously had been engaged to entrepreneur Lorenzo Martone.