Veteran actors Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham, who have known each other for decades and have been in a relationship since at least early 2020, quietly eloped late last year.

"We're too old to throw weddings," Edwards, 59, currently starring in the Netflix miniseries "Inventing Anna," says in the new issue of Esquire magazine, detailing that in addition to the bride and groom the ceremony consisted only of an old friend who officiated. He made no mention of a witness, generally required.

"She's an amazing singer and she's a wonderful actress and she's an incredible person," said the former "ER" star, who rose to stardom on that NBC 1994-2009 medical drama as Dr. Mark Greene. He called Winningham, 62, a two-time Emmy Award winner and a longtime singer with three album credits, "just spectacular" in the Bob Dylan Broadway musical "Girl from the North Country," which closed last month.

The two had starred together in writer-director Steve De Jarnatt's "Miracle Mile" (1988), about a young man (Edwards) who learns by chance that nuclear missiles have been fired and that in little over an hour they will strike Los Angeles, where he had found love with a diner server (Winningham). They also appeared together in four 1998-99 episodes of "ER," in which Winningham played Dr. Amanda Lee.

Both have been married and divorced. Edwards was wed for 20 years to Jeanine Lobell, a makeup artist who founded the cosmetics brand Stila in 1994, selling it to Estée Lauder in 1999, and who recently launched the cosmetics startup Neen. She and Edwards, who married in Nevada in September 1994, have four children: Bailey, 28, an actor, and daughters Esme, Wallis and Poppy.

Winningham briefly was married to actor A Martinez, followed by Bill Mapel, technical adviser for the carnival sequences in the 1981 TV-movie "Freedom." The two, who were married through the mid-1990s, had sons Patrick, 38, Jack, 36, and Hap Mapel, 33, as well as Riley Mapel, who died at 33 in 2005; and daughter Calla Louise Mapel. A third marriage, to artist Jason Trucco Tevelowitz, ended in 2014.