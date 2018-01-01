TODAY'S PAPER
Maria Menounos’ New Year’s Eve wedding surprises parents

Keven Undergaro and his newly wedded wife,

Keven Undergaro and his newly wedded wife, Maria Menounos, at Times Square on Dec 31, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images for MM / Dimitrios Kambouris

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
E! News host Maria Menounos and writer-director Keven Undergaro, who became engaged on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show in March 2016, were married on live TV New Year’s Eve.

Menounos, 39, tweeted at 5:39 p.m. Dec. 31, “Omg! I can’t believe we are finally getting married after 20 years! Tune in to #nye on @foxtv to watch us get hitched in just a few! #coldestbridever.”

Shortly afterward, she posted an Instagram video of herself, co-hosting Fox’s Times Square telecast, breaking the wedding news to her parents in the crowd. “Finally some good news for mom!” Menounos wrote in an accompanying post. “We are getting married tonight in Times Square! I will be the coldest bride ever but the happiest! Seeing my parents happy means everything!”

Co-host Steve Harvey officiated. On January 1, Menounos thanked the retailer Pronovias for providing her its Randala wedding town with long sleeves in Chantilly lace, a sweetheart-neckline bodice and fitted skirt, and thread embroidery and gemstones.

