Mariah Carey offered fans an early holiday present Wednesday evening with a video of herself and her 7-year-old twins singing along to her perennial hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

"Roc & Roe have been practicing the background vocals to 'All I Want For Christmas Is You', we're gonna take this one step at a time — we're very excited about it!" the Huntington-born and Greenlawn-raised Carey, 49, wrote on social media. "It's our first video doing this! It's festive, Cmon!!"

In the accompanying 48-second video, the hitmaker sits in an SUV being driven through evening streets, with son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, her children with singer-actor ex-husband Nick Cannon, behind her wearing Santa hats.

As Carey's 1994 hit plays through speakers, Roc counts down from 3 and Carey asks if the kids are ready to sing. Moments later, the trio begins vocalizing "Ahhhhh" and later "Oooooh" in time to the song, and sing the title in the chorus together. As the video ends, Carey with both hands blows a kiss to the camera.

The five-time Grammy Award-winner, who performed an annual Christmas residency at Manhattan's Beacon Theatre from 2014 to 2017, this year will perform holiday shows in Europe instead. She embarks on her Caution World Tour on Feb. 27 in Dallas, Texas, with a Radio City Music Hall stop on March 25.

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" has been the basis for a children's book that in turn inspired a 91-minute, direct-to-video animated feature last year, about a young Mariah (voiced by Breanna Yde, from the Nickelodeon series "School of Rock"), who wants a puppy for Christmas. Carey also performed the song in a 2015 Hallmark Channel special, "Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas."