Mariah Carey is speaking out in support of justice for Breonna Taylor, an emergency-room technician fatally shot by Louisville, Kentucky, police in her home despite no criminal activity there.

"It's been six months since #BreonnaTaylor, a front line medical worker was killed by police in a 'no-knock' raid targeting the WRONG apartment," the Huntington-born and Greenlawn-raised Carey, 51, posted on her social media Sunday, the six-month anniversary of the killing. "Medical workers like her save lives every day — but police violence claims Black lives at nearly the same pace. Her killing hurts especially bad right now. Now, more than ever we have to stay connected and vigilant."

In two of three accompanying photos, Carey wears a black T-shirt emblazoned on the front with the words "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor" and on the back with the memorial phrase "Say her name" and an image of Taylor's face. A third photo is a widely distributed image of Taylor posing in uniform before flags and the Louisville city seal, holding a bouquet and what appears to be a commendation. An additional image is graphical text promoting the nonprofit African-American advocacy group PushBlack.

"Follow PushBlack to read more about her story and for daily doses of inspiring, #BlackHistory stories to keep us going," Carey's post concludes.

HERE SHE COMES TO 'SAVE THE DAY.' Carey is honoring female tennis legends including Althea Neale Gibson, Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova and Serena and Venus Williams in the new music video of her recent single with Jermaine Dupri, "Save the Day."

"A special performance, recorded here at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center — it's the bestselling female artist of all time, performing the world television premiere of her new single," the U.S. Open Tennis Championships said on the organization's YouTube channel Saturday, posting the video.

'MEAN GIRLS' MASTER. Carey aced every deep-trivia question in a "Mean Girls" quiz by that movie's writer, Tina Fey, in a Billboard magazine "Billboard Quizzed" video. "When the movie was first released, I watched it literally every night," Carey said of the 2004 hit starring fellow Long Islander Lindsay Lohan as a new girl dealing with a queen-bee clique.

"You have a perfect score on your SATs," Fey, 50, joked at the end of the 15-minute video. "You can go to the 'Mean Girls' University of your choice!"

Carey at one point said she was "a little bit disappointed" that the clique dances to "Jingle Bell Rock" in the movie's talent show, rather than to her own 1994 hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You."