Mariah Carey: 'It's time!' for Christmas

It's the most Mariah Carey time of the year: The Long Island-native music star, whose passion for Christmastime has lead to an iconic seasonal song, holiday-themed TV specials and Christmas-concert residencies, on Sunday posted a cryptic holiday-themed video.

"Guess what?" wrote the five-time Grammy Award-winner, 51, on social media, next to a snowflake emoji. An 18-second accompanying video shows a gruesome, black-cloaked Halloween figure with a cadaverous face beckoning us through a door. At a second door festooned with "stay away" warnings scrawled on a sheet, a gloved hand opens it to reveal a red room with Christmas trees, a snow-white comfy blanket covering the floor, a small dog in a red sweater, and Carey in Christmas pajamas, looking at her wristwatch and trilling, "It's ti-iime! WHOO-OOO!"

Against the opening strains of her perennial hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You," the screen goes black and text comes up: "It's time! (But let's get through Thanksgiving first)."

"No need, let's go! My Christmas music starts today!" fellow Grammy Award-winner Jennifer Hudson commented on Carey's Instagram post. Grammy-nominated singer and reality-TV star Tamar Braxton commented, "You are my best friend and that's all to that story period." Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore posted simply an "on fire" emoji.

It was unclear if Carey, who was born in Huntington and raised there and in Melville, Northport and Greenlawn, where she graduated from Harborfields High School in 1987, was heralding a specific project or simply welcoming the holiday season.

Carey does have an Apple TV+ holiday special upcoming. Announced Aug. 31, "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special" will feature Carey and what the streaming service called "a star-studded lineup of surprise guest appearances … to enliven the Christmas spirit around the world."

Last year Carey dropped a 25th anniversary, expanded two-disc reissue of her 1994 holiday album "Merry Christmas," featuring "All I Want for Christmas Is You." The song was the basis for a children's book that in turn inspired a 2017 direct-to-video animated feature about a young Mariah who wants a puppy for Christmas. Carey also performed the song in a 2015 Hallmark Channel special, "Mariah Carey's Merriest Christmas."

Carey had performed a Christmastime concert series at Manhattan's Beacon Theatre from 2014 to 2017, and last year performed five Christmas-themed shows at her Colosseum at Caesars Palace residency in Las Vegas, plus five dates on the East Coast.